Pork chops in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

PHO-NOMENAL BOWL - 7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350

7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S5. Pork chop-Rice Plate$14.25
Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce
More about PHO-NOMENAL BOWL - 7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chop$30.00
broccolini, confit potato, cotija, house made chorizo, demi glaze
More about 60 Bull Cafe
Banner pic

 

California Dreaming - Charleston

1 Ashley Point Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Chop$21.95
16oz. double bone, frenched chop. GF
More about California Dreaming - Charleston
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ image

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Charleston

1011 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED SALAD W/ PORK SHOULDER$11.49
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Charleston

