Pork chops in Charleston

PHO-NOMENAL BOWL - 7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350
7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350, North Charleston
|S5. Pork chop-Rice Plate
|$14.25
Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$30.00
broccolini, confit potato, cotija, house made chorizo, demi glaze
California Dreaming - Charleston
1 Ashley Point Road, Charleston
|Pork Chop
|$21.95
16oz. double bone, frenched chop. GF