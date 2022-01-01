Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.50
Just under a half pound of our juicy Pulled Pork served on a Normandy Farm's bun.
More about Lewis Barbecue
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
More about Home Team BBQ
Wabi-Sabi image

 

Wabi Sabi Food Truck

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wabi Bahn Mi Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Choice of Kakuni braised Pork, Chicken or Mushroom, mushroom patè, Carolina BBQ Pickled Vegetables & Thai Chiles, Micro Cilantro and Sriracha Aioli on a Brioche Bun.
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
More about Home Team BBQ
120 Queology image

 

120 Queology

6 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce
More about 120 Queology

