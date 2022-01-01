Pulled pork sandwiches in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Lewis Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.50
Just under a half pound of our juicy Pulled Pork served on a Normandy Farm's bun.
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Wabi Sabi Food Truck
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
|Wabi Bahn Mi Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Choice of Kakuni braised Pork, Chicken or Mushroom, mushroom patè, Carolina BBQ Pickled Vegetables & Thai Chiles, Micro Cilantro and Sriracha Aioli on a Brioche Bun.
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions