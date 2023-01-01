Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve tarts

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Frigid Bits Strawberry Pop Tart$6.00
More about Berkeley's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Tart$5.25
More about 60 Bull Cafe
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ - Downtown CHS

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tart$5.25
More about Home Team BBQ - Downtown CHS
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Tart$12.00
shortbread tart, blueberry jam, lemon curd, whipped blueberry mascarpone and fresh blueberries. Contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
Lemon Meringue Tart$12.00
Lemon curd, toasted meringue, almond tart shell. Gluten Free.
Contains eggs, nuts, dairy.
Raspberry Almond Tart (GF)$12.00
Baked frangipane tart with raspberry jam. *Gluten Free* Contains dairy, nuts, and eggs.
More about Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar

