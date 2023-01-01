Tarts in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve tarts
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Frigid Bits Strawberry Pop Tart
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Key Lime Tart
|$5.25
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ - Downtown CHS
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Chocolate Tart
|$5.25
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Lemon Blueberry Tart
|$12.00
shortbread tart, blueberry jam, lemon curd, whipped blueberry mascarpone and fresh blueberries. Contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$12.00
Lemon curd, toasted meringue, almond tart shell. Gluten Free.
Contains eggs, nuts, dairy.
|Raspberry Almond Tart (GF)
|$12.00
Baked frangipane tart with raspberry jam. *Gluten Free* Contains dairy, nuts, and eggs.