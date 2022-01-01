Scallops in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve scallops
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Hotategai | Scallop
|$10.00
Canada
|Tsurai Hotategai | Spicy Scallop
|$11.00
Canada
|Tsurai Hotategai | Spicy Scallop Sashimi
|$23.00
Canada
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King
585 King Street, Charleston
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$8.00
Spicy scallop, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
SEAFOOD
Delaney Oyster House
115 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|New Bedford Scallops
|$36.00
Corn Purée, Shishito Cream, Fried Eggplant
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Hibachi Scallops
|$27.00
|Steak & Scallops
|$31.00
|Jumbo Shrimp & Scallops
|$31.00
West Ashley Crab Shack
1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|FR Scallop Dinner
|$23.99
|FRD SHRIMP & SCALLOP DINNER
|$22.99
6 each of our large shrimp & scallops, deep fried to a golden brown, served with 2 sides
|Shrimp & Scallop Casserole
|$22.99
Home made tomato pie with shrimp & scallops. Garnished with crab bisque & mixed cheese