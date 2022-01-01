Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve scallops

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hotategai | Scallop$10.00
Canada
Tsurai Hotategai | Spicy Scallop$11.00
Canada
Tsurai Hotategai | Spicy Scallop Sashimi$23.00
Canada
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King image

 

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King

585 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Roll$8.00
Spicy scallop, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Delaney Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Delaney Oyster House

115 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Avg 5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New Bedford Scallops$36.00
Corn Purée, Shishito Cream, Fried Eggplant
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Scallops$27.00
Steak & Scallops$31.00
Jumbo Shrimp & Scallops$31.00
West Ashley Crab Shack image

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FR Scallop Dinner$23.99
FRD SHRIMP & SCALLOP DINNER$22.99
6 each of our large shrimp & scallops, deep fried to a golden brown, served with 2 sides
Shrimp & Scallop Casserole$22.99
Home made tomato pie with shrimp & scallops. Garnished with crab bisque & mixed cheese
