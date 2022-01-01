Wontons in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve wontons
Thailicious
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|Wonton Soup
|$6.95
Fresh Wonton Stuffed with Chicken in Clear Broth, Mushroom, Tomato, Crispy garlic, Scallion.
|Crab Wontons (4)
|$6.95
Crispy wonton skin stuffed with crab stick, cream cheese. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Cream Cheese Wonton(6)
|$5.95
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Cream Cheese Wonton
|$5.95
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$11.00