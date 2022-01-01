Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken fingers tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato & cheese with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Item pic

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
Served fried or grilled, tossed in buffalo sauce, spicy ranch, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Westend Tavern image

 

Westend Tavern

2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Westend Tavern
Buffalo chicken wrap image

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.79
Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu cheese dressing.
More about Jackie Boy's
Heist Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Sriracha Fried Chicken Breast . Sharp Cheddar
Romaine Lettuce . Ranch . Buffalo Sauce
Blue Cheese Crumbles
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
More about Heist Brewery
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Side Ranch.
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Our chicken fingers tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato & cheese with ranch or Billy’s blue cheese dressing.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

