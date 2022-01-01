Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve cheesecake

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE$6.25
A smooth, yet refreshingly light white chocolate cheesecake all a swirl with vibrant red raspberry; hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$5.99
House-made Cheesecake with swirled fresh strawberry filling on a layer of graham cracker.
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE$5.99
Invented in Italy, improved in New York, perfected by Vinny! a generous wedge of smoothest, creamiest cheesecake this side of Atlantic!
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
CONMOLE image

 

CONMOLE

816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Flan
the perfect combo of a cheesecake and and flan.
More about CONMOLE
matchbox image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creme Brulee Cheesecake$10.00
More about matchbox
Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Passionfruit Cheesecake Gelato$8.00
Passionfruit Cheesecake Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs
More about Luce
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
New York Style Cheesecake$8.00
House-made on an almond biscotti crust served with Amarena Teschi cherries
More about Vivace
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Apricot Cheesecake with White Chocolate Sauce$6.50
More about Beer Run
Kardinal Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Chocolate Toffee Cheesecake$10.00
served with chocolate sauce
More about Kardinal Hall
Banner pic

 

Harvest Moon Catering

3352 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Cheesecake$6.00
Classic, creamy cheesecake w/ blueberry compote
More about Harvest Moon Catering
lovesweetz image

 

lovesweetz

2055 Bond Street, #180, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme Brulee Cheesecake$10.00
More about lovesweetz
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
cheesecake$6.90
just want the cheesecake? traditional new york style, with strawberries
More about Timberwood Tap House

