Cheesecake in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve cheesecake
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE
|$6.25
A smooth, yet refreshingly light white chocolate cheesecake all a swirl with vibrant red raspberry; hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance
|STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
|$5.99
House-made Cheesecake with swirled fresh strawberry filling on a layer of graham cracker.
|NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
|$5.99
Invented in Italy, improved in New York, perfected by Vinny! a generous wedge of smoothest, creamiest cheesecake this side of Atlantic!
CONMOLE
816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville
|Cheesecake Flan
the perfect combo of a cheesecake and and flan.
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
|Passionfruit Cheesecake Gelato
|$8.00
Passionfruit Cheesecake Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs
Vivace
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$8.00
House-made on an almond biscotti crust served with Amarena Teschi cherries
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|Apricot Cheesecake with White Chocolate Sauce
|$6.50
Kardinal Hall
722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville
|Irish Chocolate Toffee Cheesecake
|$10.00
served with chocolate sauce
Harvest Moon Catering
3352 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville
|Lemon Cheesecake
|$6.00
Classic, creamy cheesecake w/ blueberry compote