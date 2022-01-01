Chicken salad sandwiches in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Celery, Cashews, Red Grapes, Red Onion, Lettuce, White Bread, Side of Kettle Chips
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.95
chicken, red grapes, walnuts, celery, apple, onions and lots o'love
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99