Chips and salsa in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chips and salsa
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Chips and Salsa
|$2.00
Freshly deep fried corn tortilla chips and fresh mild tomato salsa
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte Centro
611 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Chips & Salsa Bar (GF) (V)
|$5.50
Comes with 10-pack of chips and choice of three 3 oz. salsas including jalapeño rojo salsa, salsa amarilla, and salsa verde
|Salsa Bar & Chips
|$5.75
(GF) (V) comes with 10-pack of chips and three 3 oz. salsas including jalapeno rojo salsa, salsa amarilla, and salsa verde
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Chips & Salsa
|$7.00
House-made chips with our secret salsa.
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte
6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Salsa Picante & Chips (GF) (V)
|Roasted Tomato Salsa & Chips (GF) (V)
|Fresh Salsa Verde & Chips (GF) (V)