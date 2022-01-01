Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$2.00
Freshly deep fried corn tortilla chips and fresh mild tomato salsa
More about CABO TACO
22567232-14d3-4d04-a4ff-f2a8194da725 image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa Bar (GF) (V)$5.50
Comes with 10-pack of chips and choice of three 3 oz. salsas including jalapeño rojo salsa, salsa amarilla, and salsa verde
Salsa Bar & Chips$5.75
(GF) (V) comes with 10-pack of chips and three 3 oz. salsas including jalapeno rojo salsa, salsa amarilla, and salsa verde
More about Mazunte Centro
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dead Low Brewing

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$7.00
House-made chips with our secret salsa.
More about Dead Low Brewing
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte

6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salsa Picante & Chips (GF) (V)
Roasted Tomato Salsa & Chips (GF) (V)
Fresh Salsa Verde & Chips (GF) (V)
More about Mazunte
Bandito image

 

Bandito

3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips + Salsa$4.00
More about Bandito

