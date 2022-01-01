Cookies in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve cookies
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.00
|Frosted Oatmeal Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Toffee White Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)
|$5.00
Beautiful circles of goodness baked with love. Rich and buttery!
Ingredients: vegan butter, toffee, white chocolate chips, salt, flour, baking soda, sugar, vanilla, eggs
Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy
2 cookies per pack!
|Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF/V)
|$5.00
Gluten free? Yes! Taste like cardboard? Not even close! Made with gluten free flour you could pass these off as "traditional" cookies and no one will know!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, gluten free flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg
2 cookies per pack!
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)
|$5.00
Rich, thick and chocolate chip ladened, these are worth every delicious calorie!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten
2 cookies per pack!
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Brownie with Cookie Dough Icing
|$5.00
Delicious. Homemade!
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
11023 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Cookies 'n Cream Marshm Dream SM
|$16.00
Decadent flavor of dark chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles.
LouVino
1142 Main St, Cincinnati
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets
|$10.00
with vanilla anglaise dipping sauce & bourbon chocolate ganache
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Chocolate Cookie Skillet
|$9.00
Our most popular dessert. Chocolate Cookie/Brownie baked to order and served warm, topped with Chocolate Ganache and Vanilla Ice Cream
Mighty Good
1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Cookies & Ice Cream
|$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2) with Vanilla Ice Cream
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Sebastian Bakehouse Cookie Cornflake and toffee
|$3.00
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
|Cookie
|$3.50
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie with Dark, Milk and White Chocolate
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Urban Stead Cheese
3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati
|Cheddar Chocolate Chunk Cookies (6 Cookies) by Hungry Noodle
|$6.50
This is a collaboration between Hungry Noodle & Urban Stead Cheese. These incredible Chocolate Chunk cookies have melted pieces of our Aged Gouda & Street Ched in them that taste like salty bits of caramel. They're the perfect sweet treat.
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Caramel Pecan Cookie
|$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Caramel Pecan Cookie
|$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
ICE CREAM
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Cookie Sandwich by Freedom Bakery
|$4.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Cookies
|$2.00
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Vegan Choc Chip Cookie
|$2.00
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.00
|Frosted Oatmeal Cookie
|$2.50
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fifty West
7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI
|Cookies and Cream Shake
|$3.50
Regular and Kid's Size Available
Parts & Labor
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Chocolate Chip-Tahini Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate Chips + Tahini + Smoked Salt
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Choc Cookie
|$0.75
|MnM Cookie
|$0.75
|Reeses Cookie
|$2.50
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.50
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Cookie
|$1.99
Listermann Brewing Company
1621 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati
|BTL The Gang Comes Out of the Barrel: Cookies and Cream Fudge
|$12.99
(Collab w/ Bolero Snort) Imperial pastry brown ale aged in rye and bourbon barrels with chocolate, vanilla, deep fried cookies, candy bars, funnel cake, and cookies and cream fudge; ABV: 13.3%
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)
|$2.50
Vegan Coconut Chocolate Chip
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Cookies