Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve cookies

Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
Frosted Oatmeal Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toffee White Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)$5.00
Beautiful circles of goodness baked with love. Rich and buttery!
Ingredients: vegan butter, toffee, white chocolate chips, salt, flour, baking soda, sugar, vanilla, eggs
Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy
2 cookies per pack!
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF/V)$5.00
Gluten free? Yes! Taste like cardboard? Not even close! Made with gluten free flour you could pass these off as "traditional" cookies and no one will know!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, gluten free flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg
2 cookies per pack!
Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)$5.00
Rich, thick and chocolate chip ladened, these are worth every delicious calorie!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten
2 cookies per pack!
More about La Soupe
Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie with Cookie Dough Icing$5.00
Delicious. Homemade!
More about Gabby’s Cafe
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

11023 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies 'n Cream Marshm Dream SM$16.00
Decadent flavor of dark chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles.
More about The Melting Pot
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets image

 

LouVino

1142 Main St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets$10.00
with vanilla anglaise dipping sauce & bourbon chocolate ganache
More about LouVino
Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cookie Skillet$9.00
Our most popular dessert. Chocolate Cookie/Brownie baked to order and served warm, topped with Chocolate Ganache and Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Urban Grill on Main
Mighty Good image

 

Mighty Good

1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies & Ice Cream$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2) with Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Mighty Good
Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie$1.00
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Red Feather Larder image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sebastian Bakehouse Cookie Cornflake and toffee$3.00
More about Red Feather Larder
Salazar image

 

Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie$3.50
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie with Dark, Milk and White Chocolate
More about Salazar
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sugar Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Taste of Belgium
Consumer pic

 

Urban Stead Cheese

3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Chocolate Chunk Cookies (6 Cookies) by Hungry Noodle$6.50
This is a collaboration between Hungry Noodle & Urban Stead Cheese. These incredible Chocolate Chunk cookies have melted pieces of our Aged Gouda & Street Ched in them that taste like salty bits of caramel. They're the perfect sweet treat.
More about Urban Stead Cheese
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Pecan Cookie$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Pecan Cookie$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Wyoming Community Coffee image

ICE CREAM

Wyoming Community Coffee

434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Cookie Sandwich by Freedom Bakery$4.00
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$2.00
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Banner pic

 

Tucci’s - Carmel

11 W City Center Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Sundae$9.00
More about Tucci’s - Carmel
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Choc Chip Cookie$2.00
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
Frosted Oatmeal Cookie$2.50
More about Taste of Belgium
Cookies and Cream Shake image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fifty West

7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies and Cream Shake$3.50
Regular and Kid's Size Available
More about Fifty West
Item pic

 

Parts & Labor

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip-Tahini Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chips + Tahini + Smoked Salt
More about Parts & Labor
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Cookie$0.75
MnM Cookie$0.75
Reeses Cookie$2.50
More about New England Grinders
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sugar Cookie$2.50
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Taste of Belgium
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
BTL The Gang Comes Out of the Barrel: Cookies and Cream Fudge image

 

Listermann Brewing Company

1621 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (596 reviews)
Takeout
BTL The Gang Comes Out of the Barrel: Cookies and Cream Fudge$12.99
(Collab w/ Bolero Snort) Imperial pastry brown ale aged in rye and bourbon barrels with chocolate, vanilla, deep fried cookies, candy bars, funnel cake, and cookies and cream fudge; ABV: 13.3%
More about Listermann Brewing Company
Sidewinder Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Sidewinder Coffee

4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (517 reviews)
Takeout
Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)$2.50
Vegan Coconut Chocolate Chip
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.50
More about Sidewinder Coffee
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
More about Blue Ash Chili
Kiki image

 

Kiki

5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MISO PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE (GF) (VG)$2.00
More about Kiki
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies
More about Skip's BagelDeli
Item pic

 

Hoppin' Vines

8150 Montgomery Road, Cinncinatti

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coal Fired Cookie$9.50
More about Hoppin' Vines
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sugar Cookie$2.50
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Taste of Belgium

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Tossed Salad

Italian Subs

Mac And Cheese

Tiramisu

Blt Salad

Flan

Taco Salad

Turkey Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston