Garden salad in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve garden salad

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad - Half$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Garden Salad - Full$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
PIZZA

Big Ash Brewing

5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$12.00
Romaine, red onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber with croutons and a house made roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad - Half$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Garden Salad - Full$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad
Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.25
Lg Garden Salad$8.50
Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad (Side)$5.00
Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, served with dressing of your choice
Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Garden Salad$5.99
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.59
Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

6778 MAIN ST., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onion, Cheese
