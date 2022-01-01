Garden salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Big Ash Brewing
PIZZA
Big Ash Brewing
5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati
|Garden Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, red onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber with croutons and a house made roasted red pepper vinaigrette
More about Roosters
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Garden Salad
|$6.25
|Lg Garden Salad
|$8.50
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Garden Salad (Side)
|$5.00
Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, served with dressing of your choice
More about Skip's BagelDeli
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Garden Salad
|$7.59