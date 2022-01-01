Egg salad sandwiches in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Pop's Popping Egg Salad
|$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|DD Beef & Egg Salad
|$9.99
|Skinny Beef & Egg Salad
|$7.29
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Egg Salad Grinder
Comes with lettuce and tomato. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
|Side Egg Salad
|$4.49
The JCafe
8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati
|Small Egg salad
|$3.50
|Egg or Tuna Salad
|$7.00
Egg or tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|DD Beef & Egg Salad
|$9.99
|Skinny Beef & Egg Salad
|$7.29
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
