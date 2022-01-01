Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Pop's Popping Egg Salad$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
More about Wild Eggs
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
DD Beef & Egg Salad$9.99
Skinny Beef & Egg Salad$7.29
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Grinder
Comes with lettuce and tomato. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
Side Egg Salad$4.49
More about New England Grinders
The JCafe image

 

The JCafe

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Egg salad$3.50
Egg or Tuna Salad$7.00
Egg or tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about The JCafe
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
DD Beef & Egg Salad$9.99
Skinny Beef & Egg Salad$7.29
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Pop's Popping Egg Salad$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
More about Wild Eggs
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad #$12.99
More about Skip's BagelDeli

