Chicken salad in Cincinnati

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad & Cracker
|$3.00
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Marinated Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Cajun Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
|$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Breaded chicken fingers, tossed in your choice of wing
sauce, served over lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and shredded cheese, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
|Cashew Chicken Salad
|$9.75
One scoop of a tasty blend of all white chicken meat,
cashews, celery and sun-dried cherries in mayonnaise.
Served with fresh fruit.
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Pesto Chicken Salad
|$8.00
|Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Bed of Spinach, seasoned quinoa, slaw, edamame, grilled chicken, green onion and sesame seeds served with sesame-ginger dressing
|Quinoa Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Bed of Spinach, seasoned quinoa, diced tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, avocado and grilled chicken. Drizzled with house olive oil blend and balsamic glaze
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Smoked Chicken salad on greens
|$14.00
Our smoked chicken dressed with kewpie mayo and green onions over a bed of Roothouse aquaponics mixed greens.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Celery, Cashews, Red Grapes, Red Onion, Lettuce, White Bread, Side of Kettle Chips
Campfire Foods Catering
3715 Madison Rd., Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad
|$13.00
3-4 servings per pound
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Side of Chicken Salad
|$4.50
Contains Nuts.
|Chicken Mishwi Salad
|$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Large Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Chicken Salad
|$4.00
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|8oz Chicken Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
Flaky croissant topped with house made chicken salad with diced chicken, candied pecans, craisins, celery and onion
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Marinated Chicken Salad
|$12.95
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese topped with chicken marinated in our gourmet sauce
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.95
chicken, red grapes, walnuts, celery, apple, onions and lots o'love
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad Sand
|$13.00
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|DD Bacon & Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Side Chicken Salad
|$4.49
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.29
|Chicken Salad Grinder
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Half Coleman's Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Half Order - Beer-braised organic chicken salad with candied pecans, grilled romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn
|Coleman's Farm Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Beer-braised organic chicken salad with candied pecans, grilled romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Skinny Bacon & Chicken Salad
|$7.29
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|DD Bacon & Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Black Dog Grille
4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|K's Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Chicken Salad + Red Tomato + Red Onion + Leaf Romaine | Served On Toasted Sourdough
* Add Candied Bacon $2
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Salad
|$10.29
|Chicken Salad #
|$12.99
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$10.79