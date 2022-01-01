Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve chicken salad

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad & Cracker$3.00
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad image

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
More about CABO TACO
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
More about Roosters
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.25
Breaded chicken fingers, tossed in your choice of wing
sauce, served over lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and shredded cheese, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Cashew Chicken Salad$9.75
One scoop of a tasty blend of all white chicken meat,
cashews, celery and sun-dried cherries in mayonnaise.
Served with fresh fruit.
More about Bacalls Cafe
Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Salad$8.00
Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad$10.00
Bed of Spinach, seasoned quinoa, slaw, edamame, grilled chicken, green onion and sesame seeds served with sesame-ginger dressing
Quinoa Chicken Salad$10.00
Bed of Spinach, seasoned quinoa, diced tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, avocado and grilled chicken. Drizzled with house olive oil blend and balsamic glaze
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Red Feather Larder image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Chicken salad on greens$14.00
Our smoked chicken dressed with kewpie mayo and green onions over a bed of Roothouse aquaponics mixed greens.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Red Feather Larder
AT 580 Market image

 

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Celery, Cashews, Red Grapes, Red Onion, Lettuce, White Bread, Side of Kettle Chips
More about AT 580 Market
Banner pic

 

Campfire Foods Catering

3715 Madison Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$13.00
3-4 servings per pound
More about Campfire Foods Catering
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Chicken Salad$4.50
Contains Nuts.
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Large Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Large Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Small Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Wyoming Community Coffee image

ICE CREAM

Wyoming Community Coffee

434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$4.00
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
Item pic

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
More about Roosters
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
8oz Chicken Salad$6.00
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
Flaky croissant topped with house made chicken salad with diced chicken, candied pecans, craisins, celery and onion
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Salad$12.95
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese topped with chicken marinated in our gourmet sauce
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95
chicken, red grapes, walnuts, celery, apple, onions and lots o'love
More about Allyn's Cafe
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sand$13.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wild Eggs
Just Q’in BBQ image

BBQ

Just Q’in BBQ

975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$6.00
More about Just Q’in BBQ
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
DD Bacon & Chicken Salad$9.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Buckethead's
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chicken Salad$4.49
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.29
Chicken Salad Grinder
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
More about New England Grinders
Mediterranean Chicken Salad image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Grove Park Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Half Coleman's Chicken Salad$10.95
Half Order - Beer-braised organic chicken salad with candied pecans, grilled romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn
Coleman's Farm Chicken Salad$13.95
Beer-braised organic chicken salad with candied pecans, grilled romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn
More about Grove Park Grille
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skinny Bacon & Chicken Salad$7.29
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
DD Bacon & Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Item pic

 

Black Dog Grille

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
K's Chicken Salad$9.00
Chicken Salad + Red Tomato + Red Onion + Leaf Romaine | Served On Toasted Sourdough
* Add Candied Bacon $2
More about Black Dog Grille
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wild Eggs
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Salad$10.29
Chicken Salad #$12.99
Southwestern Chicken Salad$10.79
More about Skip's BagelDeli
Restaurant banner

 

Padrino Oakley

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Ranch BLT Salad$10.00
More about Padrino Oakley
Restaurant banner

 

Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

6778 MAIN ST., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, Chicken, Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Parmesan Asiago cheese blend and Croutons
More about Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

