Bleu burgers in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve bleu burgers
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Bleu Cheese Burger
|$12.00
8 oz Angus beef and topped with melted blue cheese, crispy onions, lettuce & tomato and a multigrain bun
More about Grayton Road Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Black & Bleu Burger
|$13.99
Dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, served with lettuce, tomato & onion.