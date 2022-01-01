Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bleu burgers in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve bleu burgers

Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bleu Cheese Burger$12.00
8 oz Angus beef and topped with melted blue cheese, crispy onions, lettuce & tomato and a multigrain bun
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black & Bleu Burger$13.99
Dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, served with lettuce, tomato & onion.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Sports Bar & Grill

8735 Day Drive, Parma

Avg 4.2 (969 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black & Bleu Burger$13.99
Dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, served with lettuce, tomato & onion.
More about Legends Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Chipotle Chicken

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Shrimp Basket

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Stew

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston