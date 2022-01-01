Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Great Lakes Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Braised Pulled pork in Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ with radish chimichurri, fried pickled onions, and ancho chile aioli on ciabatta.
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
Hatfields Goode Grub image

BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Devil's Anse Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ on a Brioche Bun, topped w/ Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles & Light CLE BBQ Sauce.
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Coleslaw, pickle chips, brioche bun, choice of BBQ sauce
More about Landmark Smokehouse
Legends Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Sports Bar & Grill

8735 Day Drive, Parma

Avg 4.2 (969 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Pulled pork topped with coleslaw and onion tanglers with an egg bun
More about Legends Sports Bar & Grill
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.00
Served with fries
More about Fat Head's Brewery

