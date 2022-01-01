Pulled pork sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Braised Pulled pork in Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ with radish chimichurri, fried pickled onions, and ancho chile aioli on ciabatta.
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
BBQ
Hatfields Goode Grub
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Devil's Anse Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ on a Brioche Bun, topped w/ Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles & Light CLE BBQ Sauce.
More about Landmark Smokehouse
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Coleslaw, pickle chips, brioche bun, choice of BBQ sauce
More about Legends Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Sports Bar & Grill
8735 Day Drive, Parma
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.99
Pulled pork topped with coleslaw and onion tanglers with an egg bun