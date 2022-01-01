Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve spinach salad

Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$12.00
baby spinach, sliced mushrooms & provolone cheese topped with our house made hot pepperoni dressing
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Pizza (216) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza (216)

401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$13.00
More about Pizza (216)
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soup & Side Spinach Salad$9.50
Spinach topped with sliced apple, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and goat cheese, served with a side of lemon olive oil vinaigrette and multigrain bread. All accompanied by our made from scratch soup of the day. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Side Spinach Salad$4.50
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, and lemon olive oil vinaigrette. Served with multigrain bread.
Spinach Salad$10.00
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, and dried cranberries. Topped with lemon olive oil vinaigrette and served with multigrain bread.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Banner pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$11.95
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio City Pizzeria

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$8.00
Spinach, tomatoes, eggs, glazed walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
P Jays Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

P Jays Pizza

5859 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
LG Spinach Salad$6.99
Spinach, Red Onion, Provolone, Banana Pepper & Bacon
SM Spinach Salad$4.59
Spinach, Red Onion, Provolone, Banana Pepper & Bacon
More about P Jays Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Salad Wrap

Taco Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Rangoon

Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Pizza

Bisque

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston