Spinach salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
baby spinach, sliced mushrooms & provolone cheese topped with our house made hot pepperoni dressing
More about Pizza (216)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza (216)
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Soup & Side Spinach Salad
|$9.50
Spinach topped with sliced apple, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and goat cheese, served with a side of lemon olive oil vinaigrette and multigrain bread. All accompanied by our made from scratch soup of the day. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
|Side Spinach Salad
|$4.50
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, and lemon olive oil vinaigrette. Served with multigrain bread.
|Spinach Salad
|$10.00
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, and dried cranberries. Topped with lemon olive oil vinaigrette and served with multigrain bread.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Spinach Salad
|$11.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Spinach Salad
|$8.00
Spinach, tomatoes, eggs, glazed walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8