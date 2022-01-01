Quesadillas in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve quesadillas

Twisted Quesadillas image

 

Twisted Taino Restaurant

5633 Pearl Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Twisted Quesadillas$8.99
Flour Tortilla filled w. Melted Queso Blanco, Creole Chicken, House Garlic Sauce & Guava Habanero Sauce served w. Sour Cream.
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Jukebox

1404 W 29th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
More about Jukebox
West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about West Side Market Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
More about The Corner Alley
Chef's Quesadilla image

GRILL

Barley House

1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (2312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Quesadilla$10.00
Mixes Cheese/Pico/ Black Beans/ Corn/Banana Peppers/Side of Sour Cream.
More about Barley House
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$15.00
Stuffed with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, & onions, then drizzled with our own ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD image

 

Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD

2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla with grilled marinated chicken and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and house-fried tortilla chips.
More about Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th image

 

Ohio City Burrito - W 25th

1844 W. 25th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla(Bean)$7.00
More about Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
5b2d8384-56f2-476b-8400-2975e729c256 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla w/Chicken$10.99
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Ohio City Burrito - Downtown image

 

Ohio City Burrito - Downtown

526 Superior Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla(Bean)$7.00
More about Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
La Fiesta image

 

La Fiesta

783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$13.00
Your choice of protein, and pico de gallo in a grilled oversized tortilla. Served with a 2 oz side of salsa
More about La Fiesta
Hatfields Goode Grub image

BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$6.00
Crispy Quesadilla filled w/ Caramelized Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Want to fill it with more? Add, Pork, Chicken, Brisket OR Veggies.
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
Quesadillas. image

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas.$9.00
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses between grilled white flour tortillas, with salsa and sour cream.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

The Tavern of Mayfield

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled blackened chicken with peppers, onions, cheddar & monterey cheese, sour cream & house salsa
More about The Tavern of Mayfield

