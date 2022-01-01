Quesadillas in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve quesadillas
Twisted Taino Restaurant
5633 Pearl Rd, Parma
|Twisted Quesadillas
|$8.99
Flour Tortilla filled w. Melted Queso Blanco, Creole Chicken, House Garlic Sauce & Guava Habanero Sauce served w. Sour Cream.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
West Side Market Cafe
1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
GRILL
Barley House
1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland
|Chef's Quesadilla
|$10.00
Mixes Cheese/Pico/ Black Beans/ Corn/Banana Peppers/Side of Sour Cream.
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$15.00
Stuffed with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, & onions, then drizzled with our own ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD
2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortilla with grilled marinated chicken and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and house-fried tortilla chips.
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
1844 W. 25th Street, Cleveland
|Quesadilla(Bean)
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Quesadilla w/Chicken
|$10.99
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
526 Superior Avenue, Cleveland
|Quesadilla(Bean)
|$7.00
La Fiesta
783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, and pico de gallo in a grilled oversized tortilla. Served with a 2 oz side of salsa
BBQ
Hatfields Goode Grub
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Quesadilla
|$6.00
Crispy Quesadilla filled w/ Caramelized Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Want to fill it with more? Add, Pork, Chicken, Brisket OR Veggies.
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn
|Quesadillas.
|$9.00
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses between grilled white flour tortillas, with salsa and sour cream.