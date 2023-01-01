Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Henderson Rd

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Henderson Rd
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - German Village

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - German Village
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - West Broad

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - West Broad
Roosters image

 

Roosters - Sawmill

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Sawmill
Roosters image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Olentangy

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Olentangy
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$10.25
More about Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
Roosters image

 

Roosters - Hamilton Rd

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Hamilton Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Coconut Cream Pies

Key Lime Pies

Italian Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Pretzels

Vegetable Biryani

Collard Greens

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston