Shrimp basket in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Roosters - Henderson Rd
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Henderson Rd
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - German Village
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - German Village
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - West Broad
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - West Broad
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Sawmill
Roosters - Sawmill
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Olentangy
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Olentangy
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.25
More about Roosters - Hamilton Rd
Roosters - Hamilton Rd
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.