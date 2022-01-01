Honey mustard chicken in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Southern fried chicken breast with honey mustard and pickles served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about The Hospitality Sweet
The Hospitality Sweet
400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas
|Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap (o)
|$11.50
roasted chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, cheddar, honey mustard, on whole wheat tortilla
More about HERO
HERO
3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas
|HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN
|$19.00
crispy chicken, brussels, kale, cabbages, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey mustard dressing
|GRILLED HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.00
grilled chicken, brussels, kale, cabbages, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey mustard dressing