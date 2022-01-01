Kimchi in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Koryo
Koryo
2560 Royal Lane #105, Dallas
|Kimchi Jjigae 김치찌개
|$14.00
Preserved kimchi stew with pork
|Kimchi Fried Rice 김치볶음밥
|$12.00
More about DanSungSa
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
|Kimchi Jjigae
|$13.99
Kimchi soup with a touch of pork. 김치찌개.
|Kimchi Fries
|$13.99
French fries topped with kimchi, bacon, and cheese. Ketchup drizzled on top. 감자튀김.
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$12.99
Fried rice mixed with kimchi and sprinkled cheese on top. Add in protein for extra. Kimchi bokkeumbap/김치볶음밥.
More about Pakpao-Design District
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Kimchi
|$3.00
|Kimchi Fries
|$12.00
kimchi aioli + kimchi
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about Maple Landing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Kimchi Burger
|$11.45
gochujang spiced mayo, challah bun