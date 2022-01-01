Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve kimchi

Banner pic

 

Koryo

2560 Royal Lane #105, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Jjigae 김치찌개$14.00
Preserved kimchi stew with pork
Kimchi Fried Rice 김치볶음밥$12.00
More about Koryo
Item pic

 

DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Jjigae$13.99
Kimchi soup with a touch of pork. 김치찌개.
Kimchi Fries$13.99
French fries topped with kimchi, bacon, and cheese. Ketchup drizzled on top. 감자튀김.
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.99
Fried rice mixed with kimchi and sprinkled cheese on top. Add in protein for extra. Kimchi bokkeumbap/김치볶음밥.
More about DanSungSa
Roy G's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Reuben$14.00
More about Roy G's
Pakpao-Design District image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$3.00
Kimchi Fries$12.00
kimchi aioli + kimchi
More about Pakpao-Design District
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Burger$11.45
gochujang spiced mayo, challah bun
More about Maple Landing

