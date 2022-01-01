Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve leche cake

Banner pic

 

Mattito's - Oak Lawn

3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres leche cake$7.50
Three milks layered Cake with Cream Cheese frosting
More about Mattito's - Oak Lawn
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce Lakewood

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE$6.95
More about La Calle Doce Lakewood
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a classic sauce made with three types of milk, then laced with Spanish Liqueur 43 and served flaming
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SM Tres Leches Cake$3.75
Comes with your choice of Plain, Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Caramel or Nutella topping!
More about Blu's Barbeque
Banner pic

 

Mattito's - Forest - 7778 Forest Lane

7778 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres leche cake$7.50
Three milks layered Cake with Cream Cheese frosting
More about Mattito's - Forest - 7778 Forest Lane
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE$6.95
More about La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

