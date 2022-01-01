Leche cake in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve leche cake
Mattito's - Oak Lawn
3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas
|Tres leche cake
|$7.50
Three milks layered Cake with Cream Cheese frosting
La Calle Doce Lakewood
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$6.95
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a classic sauce made with three types of milk, then laced with Spanish Liqueur 43 and served flaming
Blu's Barbeque
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|SM Tres Leches Cake
|$3.75
Comes with your choice of Plain, Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Caramel or Nutella topping!
Mattito's - Forest - 7778 Forest Lane
7778 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Tres leche cake
|$7.50
Three milks layered Cake with Cream Cheese frosting