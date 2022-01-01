Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft-Shell Crab$12.95
Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Soft Shell Crab (2)$34.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Item pic

 

Banh Mi Station

1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SOFT-SHELL CRAB$6.95
Tempura-breaded soft-shell crab, fried to perfect crisp & served with sriracha aioli for just the right amount of heat
More about Banh Mi Station
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Soft-Shell Crab$12.95
Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Banner pic

 

Tasty Tails

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket$17.99
Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.
Soft Shell Crab Po Boy$16.99
A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.
1 Soft Shell Crab$7.99
More about Tasty Tails
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft-Shell Crab$12.95
Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALT & PEPPER SOFT SHELL CRAB$30.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab$11.00
Dipped in a light batter and deep fried with ponzu sauce
More about Hibiki Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOFT-SHELL CRAB$12.00
Crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with our special Joy sauce and green onions.
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village

