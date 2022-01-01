Soft shell crabs in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Soft-Shell Crab
|$12.95
Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Fried Soft Shell Crab (2)
|$34.00
Banh Mi Station
1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB
|$6.95
Tempura-breaded soft-shell crab, fried to perfect crisp & served with sriracha aioli for just the right amount of heat
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Soft-Shell Crab
|$12.95
Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket
|$17.99
Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.
|Soft Shell Crab Po Boy
|$16.99
A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.
|1 Soft Shell Crab
|$7.99
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Soft-Shell Crab
|$12.95
Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|SALT & PEPPER SOFT SHELL CRAB
|$30.00
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Soft Shell Crab
|$11.00
Dipped in a light batter and deep fried with ponzu sauce