Kale salad in Dallas

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Kale Salad
|$9.00
Chiffonade Kale, Granny Smith Apples, Toasted Pine Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Parmesan & Sherry Vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Starter Kale Salad
|$6.50
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Chopped Chicken Kale Salad
|$12.00
Herb-roasted chicken, almonds, grapes, goat cheese, crispy bacon, kale, champagne vinaigrette
José
4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Lacinato kale, oranges, spiced almonds, Pachi-Pachi cheese, Mexican vanilla tamarind vinaigrette
BBQ
OAK'D BBQ
5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Organic Kale Salad
|$8.99
Kale, Pink Grapefruit, Organic Apple, Red & Napa Cabbage, smoked almonds, dried cherries, quinoa, apple cider vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|TG Kale and Asian Pear Salad
|$11.25
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**gluten, dairy, soy, fish, msg, peanut, treenut, sesame
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|NUTTY KALE & QUINOA Salad
|$10.25
Fresh Kale & Romaine, tossed with edamame, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, tossed with quinoa, and honey citrus vinaigrette. Topped with pecans, and cranberries
|KALE CAESAR Salad
|$9.75
Fresh Cut Kale and Romaine, tossed in our citrus Caesar dressing, tossed with parmesan cheese, roast red peppers and crispy pita croutons