Kale salad in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve kale salad

Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$9.00
Chiffonade Kale, Granny Smith Apples, Toasted Pine Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Parmesan & Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Dive Coastal
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Starter Kale Salad$6.50
Kale Salad$13.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Chopped Chicken Kale Salad image

 

Hatchways Café

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Kale Salad$12.00
Herb-roasted chicken, almonds, grapes, goat cheese, crispy bacon, kale, champagne vinaigrette
More about Hatchways Café
Item pic

 

José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$13.00
Lacinato kale, oranges, spiced almonds, Pachi-Pachi cheese, Mexican vanilla tamarind vinaigrette
More about José
OAK'D BBQ image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Organic Kale Salad$8.99
Kale, Pink Grapefruit, Organic Apple, Red & Napa Cabbage, smoked almonds, dried cherries, quinoa, apple cider vinaigrette
More about OAK'D BBQ
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$12.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
TG Kale and Asian Pear Salad image

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Kale and Asian Pear Salad$11.25
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**gluten, dairy, soy, fish, msg, peanut, treenut, sesame
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
More about Loro Dallas
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
NUTTY KALE & QUINOA Salad$10.25
Fresh Kale & Romaine, tossed with edamame, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, tossed with quinoa, and honey citrus vinaigrette. Topped with pecans, and cranberries
KALE CAESAR Salad$9.75
Fresh Cut Kale and Romaine, tossed in our citrus Caesar dressing, tossed with parmesan cheese, roast red peppers and crispy pita croutons
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KALE SALAD$5.50
Chopped kale, blueberries, mango, Roasted Sesame dressing, crunchy bubu arare (tiny baked rice crackers).
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village

