Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve tomato soup

Main pic

 

Ascension Coffee - White Rock

9353 Garland Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
sourdough toast
More about Ascension Coffee - White Rock
Main pic

 

Cafe 1982

14185 Dallas Parkway ste 155, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Soup$4.50
Soup of the day
Tomato Soup$4.50
come enjoy or order to-go a bowl of our delicious soup on this cold winter Day!!
More about Cafe 1982
Item pic

 

Hatchways Cafe

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup$3.00
blended san marzano tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, shallots, coconut milk + chives
More about Hatchways Cafe
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas

Avg 5 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato Soup$12.00
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato Soup$12.00
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
The Pour House image

 

Phd - Pour House Dallas

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Soup$5.50
More about Phd - Pour House Dallas
Ascension Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court

200 Crescent Ct, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
sourdough toast
More about Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

STANDARD SERVICE DALLAS

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP$6.00
our version of the classic
CUP OF TOMATO SOUP$4.00
our version of the classic
More about STANDARD SERVICE DALLAS
Ascension Coffee image

 

Ascension Coffee - Design District

1621 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
sourdough toast
More about Ascension Coffee - Design District

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Home Fries

Poboy

Cashew Chicken

Chicken Burgers

Ham Sandwiches

Banana Splits

Sashimi

Teriyaki Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston