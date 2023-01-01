Tomato soup in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Ascension Coffee - White Rock
Ascension Coffee - White Rock
9353 Garland Road, Dallas
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.00
sourdough toast
More about Cafe 1982
Cafe 1982
14185 Dallas Parkway ste 155, Dallas
|Tomato Soup
|$4.50
Soup of the day
|Tomato Soup
|$4.50
come enjoy or order to-go a bowl of our delicious soup on this cold winter Day!!
More about Hatchways Cafe
Hatchways Cafe
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Tomato Soup
|$3.00
blended san marzano tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, shallots, coconut milk + chives
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato Soup
|$12.00
More about Phd - Pour House Dallas
Phd - Pour House Dallas
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.50
More about Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court
200 Crescent Ct, Dallas
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.00
sourdough toast
More about STANDARD SERVICE DALLAS
SALADS • CHICKEN
STANDARD SERVICE DALLAS
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP
|$6.00
our version of the classic
|CUP OF TOMATO SOUP
|$4.00
our version of the classic