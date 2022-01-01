Fried pickles in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve fried pickles
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.00
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Fried Pickles
|$11.00
Classic fried pickle chips with Southwest Ranch.
300 Burger
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines
|Fried Pickles
|$6.00
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Dill pickle spears fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Crispy Fried Pickles
|$9.08
Served with ranch dressing
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Pickle spears hand battered and fried using Jackie Brown beer batter & served with homemade chipotle aioli.
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub
210 SW 11th St, Des Moines
|Pickle Fries
|$9.00
Tangy thin-cut dill pickle dusted with a zesty cornmeal breading. Served with ranch
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Served with Chipotle ranch.
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Pickle Fries
|$10.00
Served with ranch.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Fried Pickles
|$8.99
Five dill pickle spears battered, fried and served with ranch.