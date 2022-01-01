Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve fried pickles

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
Rico's at Drake image

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried pickles$5.00
More about Rico's at Drake
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$11.00
Classic fried pickle chips with Southwest Ranch.
More about Exile Brewing
300 Burger image

 

300 Burger

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$6.00
More about 300 Burger
Item pic

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
Dill pickle spears fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Item pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fried Pickles$9.08
Served with ranch dressing
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
Item pic

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.00
Pickle spears hand battered and fried using Jackie Brown beer batter & served with homemade chipotle aioli.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

210 SW 11th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pickle Fries$9.00
Tangy thin-cut dill pickle dusted with a zesty cornmeal breading. Served with ranch
More about Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.00
Served with Chipotle ranch.
More about The Iowa Taproom
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Pickle Fries$10.00
Served with ranch.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.99
Five dill pickle spears battered, fried and served with ranch.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.99
Dill pickle spears battered and deep fried served with a side of ranch.
More about University Library Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines

Dumplings

Veggie Burgers

Spinach Salad

Chicken Wraps

Crab Rangoon

Lo Mein

Egg Benedict

Jalapeno Poppers

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston