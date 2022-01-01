Pies in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve pies

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill image

PIZZA

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
Stromboli Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Pie
More about Stromboli Pizza
Ye Olde Falcon Pub image

 

Ye Olde Falcon Pub

2867 South University Drive, Davie

Avg 4.1 (1457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$17.38
Seasoned ground beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes. Served with bread & butter.
**mini Chix Pot Pie$11.94
More about Ye Olde Falcon Pub
Spinach Pie image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Pie$15.00
Our homemade spinach pie is made with barrel-aged feta cheese, sauteed spinach, leeks and wrapped with thin layers of crispy phyllo dough.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Spanakopita (Spinach pies) image

 

Catering by ethos

2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spanakopita (Spinach pies)$59.00
Fresh baby spinach mixed with creamy barrel-aged feta cheese, baked inside flaky phyllo dough. Includes 30 vegetarian bites.
More about Catering by ethos
Restaurant banner

 

Munchies Pizza

200 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Custom Pie$12.00
More about Munchies Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Greek Pastries*

4701 N Federal Hwy, Fort lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TYROPITA (CHEESE PIE)$5.25
More about Greek Pastries*
Pieology Pizzeria image

 

Pieology Pizzeria

1760 North University Drive, Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology Pizzeria

