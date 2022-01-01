Pies in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Pie
Ye Olde Falcon Pub
2867 South University Drive, Davie
|Shepherds Pie
|$17.38
Seasoned ground beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes. Served with bread & butter.
|**mini Chix Pot Pie
|$11.94
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Spinach Pie
|$15.00
Our homemade spinach pie is made with barrel-aged feta cheese, sauteed spinach, leeks and wrapped with thin layers of crispy phyllo dough.
Catering by ethos
2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors
|Spanakopita (Spinach pies)
|$59.00
Fresh baby spinach mixed with creamy barrel-aged feta cheese, baked inside flaky phyllo dough. Includes 30 vegetarian bites.
Greek Pastries*
4701 N Federal Hwy, Fort lauderdale
|TYROPITA (CHEESE PIE)
|$5.25