Hummus in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve hummus

Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Kabocha Pumpkin Hummus$16.00
Watermelon radish, pickled hearts of palm, naan flatbread
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Main pic

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ulu Hummus Avocado Toast$12.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$4.00
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Mud Hen Water image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mud Hen Water

3452 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (1509 reviews)
Takeout
Koena Hummus & Naan$10.00
Tomato, Eggplant, Radish, Feta, Inamona Dukkah
(Vegan)
More about Mud Hen Water
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macadamia Nut Hummus$16.50
Hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, herb flatbread
More about Duke's Waikiki

