Hummus in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve hummus
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Kabocha Pumpkin Hummus
|$16.00
Watermelon radish, pickled hearts of palm, naan flatbread
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu
|Ulu Hummus Avocado Toast
|$12.95
TAPAS • GRILL
Mud Hen Water
3452 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu
|Koena Hummus & Naan
|$10.00
Tomato, Eggplant, Radish, Feta, Inamona Dukkah
(Vegan)