Grilled chicken in The Heights

The Heights restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup (w/ grilled chicken)$12.00
More about Studewood Cantine
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering

