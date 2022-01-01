Bread pudding in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve bread pudding
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$12.00
decadent dark | milk chocolate bread pudding, caramel sauce, whipped cream
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Smores Bread Pudding
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Bread Pudding
|$9.99
Peach & Cranberry Bread Pudding.
A mixture of different breads, homemade pudding mix, peaches, cranberries, and bits of pecans. Topped with whipped cream & homemade brandy glaze.
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Bread Pudding
|$4.99