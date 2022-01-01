Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.00
amish chicken, celery, bacon, scallions and mayo with a touch of dijon mustard on whole grain or field greens
Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
field greens, cajun chicken, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips and monetery jack with avocado ranch
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Patachou$14.00
Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.
1/2 Chicken Salad$9.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Our homemade Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad on your choice of bread. Also, available as a wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions tossed in ranch dressing.
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Aged parmesan, croutons
Chopped Chicken Salad$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
Goodwood 104 image

HAMBURGERS

Goodwood 104

140 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chopped Salad$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
Item pic

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad (Foodrunner Run)$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon Honey Dijon Dressing
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Patachou$14.00
Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.
1/2 Chicken Salad$9.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Esquite Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$12.00
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad$12.00
Homestyle Chicken Salad$12.00
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Of Chicken Salad$7.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
Homemade chicken salad (bacon, shallot, celery, lemon, mayo) with mixed greens, tomato, avocado on semolina
Chicken Salad - 1lb image

 

Patachou Provisions

4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad - 1lb$17.00
1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Patachou$14.00
Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.
1/2 Chicken Salad$9.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Toped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.99
Freshly made with celery, dried cranberries, apples, & pecans; Topped with crispy lettuce on a buttery croissant
CHICKEN SALAD image

 

1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar

1718 S East St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD$9.00
HOUSEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ⋅
CHEDDAR (on melt only) ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ TEXAS TOAST
Graham's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graham's Pizza

11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Salad$8.00
Baked Spicy Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, egg, and cheese.
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Salad$11.99
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken over crisp romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons served with Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad$13.00
Spring mix, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauces served over spring mix, tomato, onion, blu cheese crumbles, croutons, served with your choice of dressing
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Salad$13.00
Chicken Club Salad$13.50
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More image

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens w/ seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, pepperoni & your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Mixed greens topped w/ cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, grilled or breaded buffalo chicken & served w/ your choice of dressing.
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
