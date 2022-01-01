Chicken salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad
|$13.00
amish chicken, celery, bacon, scallions and mayo with a touch of dijon mustard on whole grain or field greens
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$16.00
field greens, cajun chicken, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips and monetery jack with avocado ranch
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Patachou
|$14.00
Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.
|1/2 Chicken Salad
|$9.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Our homemade Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad on your choice of bread. Also, available as a wrap.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions tossed in ranch dressing.
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Aged parmesan, croutons
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
Goodwood 104
140 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Grilled Chicken Salad (Foodrunner Run)
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon Honey Dijon Dressing
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Esquite Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Homestyle Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Side Of Chicken Salad
|$7.50
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
Homemade chicken salad (bacon, shallot, celery, lemon, mayo) with mixed greens, tomato, avocado on semolina
Patachou Provisions
4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Chicken Salad - 1lb
|$17.00
1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Toped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.99
Freshly made with celery, dried cranberries, apples, & pecans; Topped with crispy lettuce on a buttery croissant
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
1718 S East St, Indianapolis
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.00
HOUSEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ⋅
CHEDDAR (on melt only) ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ TEXAS TOAST
Graham's Pizza
11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
|Spicy Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Baked Spicy Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, egg, and cheese.
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$11.99
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Caesar Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken over crisp romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons served with Caesar dressing
|Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Spring mix, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauces served over spring mix, tomato, onion, blu cheese crumbles, croutons, served with your choice of dressing
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Chicken Club Salad
|$13.00
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens w/ seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, pepperoni & your choice of dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens topped w/ cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, grilled or breaded buffalo chicken & served w/ your choice of dressing.
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
Prodigy Burger - IUPUI
910 W 10th St., Indianapolis
