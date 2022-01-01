Chicken curry in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Curry Chicken
|$9.95
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Curry Chicken
|$9.95
Chicken, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.