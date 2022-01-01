Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve pies

Casbah Cafe

3628 st johns avenue, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Pies$11.00
Chopped Spinach, onions, and spices wrapped in freshly baked dough.
More about Casbah Cafe
Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
10"That's a Spicy Pizza Pie$14.49
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Item pic

 

CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Pie$18.00
Fresh cod, salmon, shrimp, potatoes and peas in a Parmesan cream sauce. Encrusted with cheddar cheese and served with toast points. Guy Fieri's Favorite!
Sweet Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded addition
More about CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frito Pie App$9.50
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
7"Meaty Breakfast Pizza Pie$9.50
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken

1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$4.00
More about Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
Banner pic

 

Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackberry Cobbler Pie$6.99
Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream$2.99
Strawberry Cobbler Pie$8.99
Strawberry Cobbler Pie, Strawberry Ginger Jam, Vanilla Whipped Cream
More about Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frito Pie App$9.50
More about MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
Southern Grounds & Company image

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Keylime Blueberry pie tart$5.00
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

