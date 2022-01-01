Pies in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve pies
Casbah Cafe
3628 st johns avenue, Jacksonville
|Spinach Pies
|$11.00
Chopped Spinach, onions, and spices wrapped in freshly baked dough.
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|10"That's a Spicy Pizza Pie
|$14.49
CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Fish Pie
|$18.00
Fresh cod, salmon, shrimp, potatoes and peas in a Parmesan cream sauce. Encrusted with cheddar cheese and served with toast points. Guy Fieri's Favorite!
|Sweet Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded addition
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|7"Meaty Breakfast Pizza Pie
|$9.50
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.00
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Blackberry Cobbler Pie
|$6.99
|Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream
|$2.99
|Strawberry Cobbler Pie
|$8.99
Strawberry Cobbler Pie, Strawberry Ginger Jam, Vanilla Whipped Cream
MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Frito Pie App
|$9.50