Pretzels in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve pretzels
Main Street Pub
4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Tavern Cheese N Pretzels
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Baked, cheese-filled pretzel nuggets.
Latitude 42° Brewing Company
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Extra Pretzel
|$3.50
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$11.50
Bavarian pretzel rods, sea salt, garlic & herb olive oil, L42º beer cheese, parsley, parmesan