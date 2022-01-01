Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Main Street Pub

4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$8.99
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Main Street Pub
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Tavern Cheese N Pretzels image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tavern Cheese N Pretzels$9.00
More about The Old Goat Tavern
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Baked, cheese-filled pretzel nuggets.
More about University Roadhouse
Item pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extra Pretzel$3.50
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$11.50
Bavarian pretzel rods, sea salt, garlic & herb olive oil, L42º beer cheese, parsley, parmesan
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Fletcher's Pub

