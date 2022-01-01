Kansas City Southern restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN
Brookside Poultry Company
751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City
|The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Fried jalapenos, cabbage, celery,
tossed in BPC’s hot sauce
|Cheddar Biscuits
|$6.00
Finished with roasted garlic butter
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Kitchen
13135 State Line Rd, Kansas City
|Shrimp and Grits
|$12.75
Homestyle Grits with Grilled Shrimp and Diced Andouille topped with Cheddar Cheese
|Beignets
|$5.25
Classic deep fried pastry dough covered with powdered sugar
|Sampler Plate
|$17.25
Choice of any 3 -Jambalaya, Gumbo, Etouffee, Red Beans, or Shrimp/Corn Chowder.
SALADS • SUSHI
Brookside Sushi
408 E 63rd St, Kansas City
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Dashi stock & miso paste with tofu, seaweed, scallions, and tempura flakes
|Vegetable
|$9.00
Asparagus, carrots, cucumber, avocado, spinach, yellow pickles, and raddish
|Rainbow
|$14.00
California roll, topped with 4 types of fresh fish