Kansas City Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Kansas City

Brookside Poultry Company image

CHICKEN

Brookside Poultry Company

751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fried jalapenos, cabbage, celery,
tossed in BPC’s hot sauce
Cheddar Biscuits$6.00
Finished with roasted garlic butter
Southern Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Kitchen

13135 State Line Rd, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp and Grits$12.75
Homestyle Grits with Grilled Shrimp and Diced Andouille topped with Cheddar Cheese
Beignets$5.25
Classic deep fried pastry dough covered with powdered sugar
Sampler Plate$17.25
Choice of any 3 -Jambalaya, Gumbo, Etouffee, Red Beans, or Shrimp/Corn Chowder.
SALADS • SUSHI

Brookside Sushi

408 E 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$4.00
Dashi stock & miso paste with tofu, seaweed, scallions, and tempura flakes
Vegetable$9.00
Asparagus, carrots, cucumber, avocado, spinach, yellow pickles, and raddish
Rainbow$14.00
California roll, topped with 4 types of fresh fish
