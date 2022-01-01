Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iron Baked Belgian Waffle$9.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Belgian Waffle - Chocolate Banana$10.95
Made-to-order Belgian Waffle with a chocolate drizzle and topped with fresh sliced bananas and served with a side of maple syrup.
Fresh Red Velvet Belgian Waffle - Red Berries$11.95
Made-to-order Red Velvet Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberries & raspberries, drizzled with a sweet cream cheese glaze and served with a side of maple syrup.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Marie Callender's #293 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle Platter$10.99
A thick Belgian waffle, two eggs* any style and your choice of applewood smoked bacon or sausage links.
More about Marie Callender's #293
129f0fee-7e8c-4005-9958-7be19a0ea330 image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Iron Baked Belgian Waffle$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

