Belgian waffles in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve belgian waffles
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Iron Baked Belgian Waffle
|$9.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Fresh Belgian Waffle - Chocolate Banana
|$10.95
Made-to-order Belgian Waffle with a chocolate drizzle and topped with fresh sliced bananas and served with a side of maple syrup.
|Fresh Red Velvet Belgian Waffle - Red Berries
|$11.95
Made-to-order Red Velvet Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberries & raspberries, drizzled with a sweet cream cheese glaze and served with a side of maple syrup.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Belgian Waffle Platter
|$10.99
A thick Belgian waffle, two eggs* any style and your choice of applewood smoked bacon or sausage links.
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Iron Baked Belgian Waffle
|$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95