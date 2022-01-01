Chicken pot pies in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Cornish Pasty Co.- Las Vegas
10 E. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
Chicken, carrots, peas, red potato, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.49
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
|Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$13.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.49
|Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$13.49
