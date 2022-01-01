Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
BOURBON TRAIL CHILI$6.49
All Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and Great Northern beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes, peppers and jalapenos, served with a freshly made Weisenberger hoecake
BOURBON CHILI NACHOS$8.99
Crispy tortillas, smothered with bourbon trail chili, white cheddar, diced tomatoes, green onions, lettuce & sour cream.
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6oz Brisket Chili$1.99
Smaller portion of our delicious brisket chili. Order it as extra for your nachos, or on the side of any sandwich or plate!
Chili Cheese Fries$8.49
Our hand cut fries topped with queso and our Smoked Brisket Chili. Choose with or without jalapenos.
Smoked Brisket Chili$6.99
Made with Double Smoked Brisket and served with a sweet corn muffin and crackers.
More about Red State BBQ
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Black Bean Chili
Bourbon Trail Chili
Bourbon Trail Chili
Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and white beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes and peppers served with club crackers.
More about Zim's Cafe
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
More about Roosters
Black Bean Chili Side image

 

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Chili Bowl$7.00
Black Bean Chili Side$3.50
Black bean and sweet potato chili made with a blend of spices and topped with green onion. Vegan!
Pro Tip: Add Sour Cream or Swiss Cheese!
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Banner pic

 

Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway

1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI DOG(s)
Our award winning Cajun Red Chili on top of all beef hot dogs. Come with your choice of chips.
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl of Chili$6.00
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Chili$6.99
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Bourbon n' Toulouse image

 

Bourbon n' Toulouse

829 Euclid Ave, Lexington

Avg 4.8 (9834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILI DOG(s)
Our award winning Cajun Red Chili on top of all beef hot dogs. Come with your choice of chips.
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chili (NO pork)$3.90
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Rellenos (1) a la carte$5.50
More about Papi's Palomar
Roosters image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
More about Roosters
Chili Dog image

 

Boonedogs

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dry-Aged Chili$6.00
Chili Cheese Waffle Fries$6.00
Chili Dog$9.00
dry-aged beef chili, white cheddar, diced onion
More about Boonedogs
Item pic

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili$8.00
Braised brisket, house chili blend, crema. Served with cornbread.
More about Goodwood 103
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Chili$6.00
Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
Gr. Cheese & Chili$7.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl of Chili$6.00
Grilled Cheese & Chili$6.99
Cup Chili$5.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

