Chili in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chili
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|BOURBON TRAIL CHILI
|$6.49
All Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and Great Northern beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes, peppers and jalapenos, served with a freshly made Weisenberger hoecake
|BOURBON CHILI NACHOS
|$8.99
Crispy tortillas, smothered with bourbon trail chili, white cheddar, diced tomatoes, green onions, lettuce & sour cream.
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|6oz Brisket Chili
|$1.99
Smaller portion of our delicious brisket chili. Order it as extra for your nachos, or on the side of any sandwich or plate!
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.49
Our hand cut fries topped with queso and our Smoked Brisket Chili. Choose with or without jalapenos.
|Smoked Brisket Chili
|$6.99
Made with Double Smoked Brisket and served with a sweet corn muffin and crackers.
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Vegan Black Bean Chili
Kentucky Proud beef, black beans and white beans simmered in bourbon-spiked chili gravy with tomatoes and peppers served with club crackers.
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Chili - Bowl
|$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
800 North Limestone, Lexington
|Black Bean Chili Bowl
|$7.00
|Black Bean Chili Side
|$3.50
Black bean and sweet potato chili made with a blend of spices and topped with green onion. Vegan!
Pro Tip: Add Sour Cream or Swiss Cheese!
Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington
|CHILI DOG(s)
Our award winning Cajun Red Chili on top of all beef hot dogs. Come with your choice of chips.
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.00
|1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Chili
|$6.99
Bourbon n' Toulouse
829 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|CHILI DOG(s)
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Small Chili (NO pork)
|$3.90
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Chili Rellenos (1) a la carte
|$5.50
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|s/o Chili 3oz
|$0.79
|Chili - Bowl
|$3.99
Boonedogs
5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington
|Dry-Aged Chili
|$6.00
|Chili Cheese Waffle Fries
|$6.00
|Chili Dog
|$9.00
dry-aged beef chili, white cheddar, diced onion
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili
|$8.00
Braised brisket, house chili blend, crema. Served with cornbread.
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Bowl Chili
|$6.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.00
|Gr. Cheese & Chili
|$7.00