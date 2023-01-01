Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve chicken pasta

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle Pasta Salad$8.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Tri-color Farfalle, Chicken Breast, Zucchini, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Smoked Mozzarella, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Fresh Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Cumin, Roma Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Salt, Honey, Chipotle Peppers, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Rice Vinegar, Cilantro, Olive Oil, Brown Sugar, Lime Juice & Hot Sauce
More about Lotsa Pasta
The Café - Louisville, KY

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad$15.00
Boneless chicken breast, slowly roasted and served on top of a bed of pasta salad, combined with sugar-snap peas, red onions and feta cheese in a light vinaigrette, garnished with diced tomatoes.
More about The Café - Louisville, KY
Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli

9426 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Pasta w/ Side$10.00
More about Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Parlour on Frankfort

2636 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$12.99
Penne pasta topped with chicken, alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese served with garlic bread
More about Parlour on Frankfort

