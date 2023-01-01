Chicken pasta in Louisville
PASTA • CHEESE
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Chicken Chipotle Pasta Salad
|$8.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Tri-color Farfalle, Chicken Breast, Zucchini, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Smoked Mozzarella, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Fresh Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Cumin, Roma Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Salt, Honey, Chipotle Peppers, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Rice Vinegar, Cilantro, Olive Oil, Brown Sugar, Lime Juice & Hot Sauce
The Café - Louisville, KY
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad
|$15.00
Boneless chicken breast, slowly roasted and served on top of a bed of pasta salad, combined with sugar-snap peas, red onions and feta cheese in a light vinaigrette, garnished with diced tomatoes.
Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli
9426 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Cajun Chicken Pasta w/ Side
|$10.00