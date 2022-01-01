Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Item pic

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Brownie A La Made$9.50
Double Chocolate Brownie served with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and Homemade Pie Kitchen's vanilla ice cream.
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne image

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne

119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Brownie A La Made$9.50
With Hershey's Chocolate Syrup
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Brownie$12.00
Whipped Chocolate Mascarpone, Chocolate Ganache, Toffee Pretzel Crunch
Triple Chocolate Brownie$14.00
“Bananas Foster”
Triple Chocolate Ghirardelli Brownie, Sliced Bananas in a Warm Butterscotch Cinnamon Syrup,Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
Item pic

CHICKEN

Royals Hot Chicken

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heitzman's Iced Chocolate Brownie Shake$6.99
Milk and Soft Serve blended together with a Heitzman's Iced Chocolate Brownie and topped with Whipped Cream. A treat that can only be found on Shelbyville Road.
More about Royals Hot Chicken

