Chocolate brownies in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
102 Bauer Ave, Louisville
|Chocolate Brownie A La Made
|$9.50
Double Chocolate Brownie served with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and Homemade Pie Kitchen's vanilla ice cream.
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Chocolate Brownie A La Made
|$9.50
With Hershey's Chocolate Syrup
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Triple Chocolate Brownie
|$12.00
Whipped Chocolate Mascarpone, Chocolate Ganache, Toffee Pretzel Crunch
|Triple Chocolate Brownie
|$14.00
“Bananas Foster”
Triple Chocolate Ghirardelli Brownie, Sliced Bananas in a Warm Butterscotch Cinnamon Syrup,Vanilla Ice Cream