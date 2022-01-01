Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Taco Luchador

938 Baxter Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
Served with smoked pineapple sauce
More about Taco Luchador
a4f1d1bd-4c0c-4f60-9986-6c9b009337c3 image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
Vanilla brown sugar-seasoned hand-cut sweet potatoes served with Village Anchor bourbon marshmallow crème
More about The Village Anchor
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

642 baxter Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Naive Kitchen and Bar image

SALADS

Naive Kitchen and Bar

1001 E Washington St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1054 reviews)
Takeout
sweet potato fries$5.00
More about Naive Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Feast BBQ

10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Feast BBQ
Banner pic

 

Hammerheads

921 Swan St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.00
More about Hammerheads
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
Served with smoked pineapple sauce
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Porkland BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Porkland BBQ

2519 St Cecilia St, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Porkland BBQ
Item pic

 

El Taco Luchador

5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
Served with smoked pineapple sauce
More about El Taco Luchador
Item pic

 

El Taco Luchador

112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
Served with smoked pineapple sauce
More about El Taco Luchador
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

5439 new cut rd, louisville

Avg 4.6 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
The Table image

SANDWICHES

The Table

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about The Table
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Feast BBQ
Item pic

 

El Taco Luchador

9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
Served with smoked pineapple sauce
More about El Taco Luchador
Consumer pic

 

Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potatoes Fries$3.95
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

9148 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown

Avg 4.7 (2165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

12531 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.7 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Back Deck BBQ

801 W. Kenwood Drive, LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Back Deck BBQ

