Meatball subs in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve meatball subs

Martini Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$11.00
extra large, house-made meatballs covered with melted provolone & marinara, topped with lettuce & onion
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

PIZZA

Impellizzeri's Pizza

4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$9.99
3 Homemade beef meatballs, marinara and
mozzarella cheese.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Item pic

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumbo Meatball Sub$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Meatball Sub image

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$8.50
Homemade Meatballs in Lotsa Pasta Marinara, Mild Provolone & Parmesan grilled on Cuban Bread
More about Lotsa Pasta
Lou Lou Food & Drink image

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich$12.00
Our famous meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella and roasted garlic aioli served with a side of your choice
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Parlour Downtown Louisville image

 

Parlour Downtown Louisville

133 W Liberty Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$10.99
Meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
More about Parlour Downtown Louisville
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

 

Impellizzeri's Pizza

805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$9.99
3 Homemade beef meatballs, marinara and
mozzarella cheese.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Angio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Angio's Italian Restaurant

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$9.99
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
Hideout Pizzaria image

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$8.79
More about Hideout Pizzaria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Meatball Sub$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Parlour on Frankfort image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Parlour on Frankfort

2636 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$10.99
Meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
More about Parlour on Frankfort
Item pic

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Meatball Sub$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumbo Meatball Sub$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.

Map

