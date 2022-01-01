Meatball subs in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.00
extra large, house-made meatballs covered with melted provolone & marinara, topped with lettuce & onion
PIZZA
Impellizzeri's Pizza
4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Meatball Sub
|$9.99
3 Homemade beef meatballs, marinara and
mozzarella cheese.
Derby City Pizza Co.
9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage
|Jumbo Meatball Sub
|$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.
PASTA • CHEESE
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Meatball Sub
|$8.50
Homemade Meatballs in Lotsa Pasta Marinara, Mild Provolone & Parmesan grilled on Cuban Bread
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Meatball Sandwich
|$12.00
Our famous meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella and roasted garlic aioli served with a side of your choice
Parlour Downtown Louisville
133 W Liberty Street, Louisville
|Meatball Sandwich
|$10.99
Meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
Impellizzeri's Pizza
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown
|Meatball Sub
|$9.99
3 Homemade beef meatballs, marinara and
mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Angio's Italian Restaurant
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville
|Meatball Sub
|$9.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville
|Meatball Sub
|$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville
|Jumbo Meatball Sub
|$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Parlour on Frankfort
2636 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Meatball Sandwich
|$10.99
Meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
Derby City Pizza Co.
12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Jumbo Meatball Sub
|$8.99
Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.