Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad$6.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Hard Boiled Eggs, Mayonnaise, Salt, Black Pepper, Dijon Mustard, Sugar, Paprika
More about Lotsa Pasta
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

153 English Station Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1441 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Egg Salad$7.49
Pop's Popping Egg Salad$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
Pint of Egg Salad$15.99
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Pop's Popping Egg Salad$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
Pint of Egg Salad$15.99
More about Wild Eggs
The Table image

SANDWICHES

The Table

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Egg Salad$6.00
mixed greens with multi-colored potatoes, egg salad, marinated olives and creamy herb dressing
More about The Table
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Pop's Popping Egg Salad$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (2902 reviews)
Takeout
Pop's Popping Egg Salad$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
Pint of Egg Salad$15.99
More about Wild Eggs

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Soup

Country Fried Steaks

Fried Rice

Veggie Rolls

Boneless Wings

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston