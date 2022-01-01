Egg salad sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Lotsa Pasta
PASTA • CHEESE
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Egg Salad
|$6.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Hard Boiled Eggs, Mayonnaise, Salt, Black Pepper, Dijon Mustard, Sugar, Paprika
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
153 English Station Rd, Louisville
|1/2 Egg Salad
|$7.49
|Pop's Popping Egg Salad
|$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
|Pint of Egg Salad
|$15.99
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Pop's Popping Egg Salad
|$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
|Pint of Egg Salad
|$15.99
More about The Table
SANDWICHES
The Table
1800 Portland Ave, Louisville
|Spring Egg Salad
|$6.00
mixed greens with multi-colored potatoes, egg salad, marinated olives and creamy herb dressing
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Pop's Popping Egg Salad
|$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.