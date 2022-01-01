Fried chicken sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Hilltop Tavern
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hilltop Tavern
1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Fried Chicken Breast, American, Bacon, spring mix, tomato, pickle, mayo on a brioche bun served with fries
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato and onions with barbuce ranch sauce on a potato bun. Choice of hot or not. Served with fries
More about Roosters
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
More about Gander American Grill
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Brioche Bun
More about Royals Hot Chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Royals Hot Chicken
736 E Market St, Louisville
|Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Boxed Lunch
|$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with Creamy Royals Coleslaw.
More about The Café
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fresh, boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion. Includes one side of your choice. Swiss or cheddar +$1 | Nashville-Hot +$2
More about Toasty's Tavern
Toasty's Tavern
1258 S. Shelby Street, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Chicken thigh, Iceberg, pickles, Toasty’s sauce
More about Roosters
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
More about Roosters
Roosters
10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Jamaican Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Jerk seasoned chicken fingers tossed in our house jerk sauce with grilled pineapple, fried banana peppers, shredded lettuce and mango habenero aioli.
Can be made soy free with vegan habenero aioli. Dairy Free. Can be made egg free with a tortilla instead of hoagie
|Build Your Own Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
A fried boneless chicken cutlet is made your way with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.
Chicken cutlet is dairy free, egg free and soy free.