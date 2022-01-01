Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Hilltop Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Fried Chicken Breast, American, Bacon, spring mix, tomato, pickle, mayo on a brioche bun served with fries
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato and onions with barbuce ranch sauce on a potato bun. Choice of hot or not. Served with fries
Item pic

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Sandwich Classic Fried image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Boxed Lunch$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with Creamy Royals Coleslaw.
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fresh, boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion. Includes one side of your choice. Swiss or cheddar +$1 | Nashville-Hot +$2
Consumer pic

 

Toasty's Tavern

1258 S. Shelby Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Chicken thigh, Iceberg, pickles, Toasty’s sauce
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Roosters

4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Item pic

 

Roosters

10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Jamaican Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Jerk seasoned chicken fingers tossed in our house jerk sauce with grilled pineapple, fried banana peppers, shredded lettuce and mango habenero aioli.
Can be made soy free with vegan habenero aioli. Dairy Free. Can be made egg free with a tortilla instead of hoagie
Build Your Own Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.49
A fried boneless chicken cutlet is made your way with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.
Chicken cutlet is dairy free, egg free and soy free.
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
