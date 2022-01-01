Curry in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve curry
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
|Red Curry
|$11.50
A blend of dried chili pepper, herbs and spices with coconut milk and bamboo shoots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
|Yellow Curry
|$11.50
Mild coconut curry with spices including turmeric and curry powder cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
More about Simply Thai
Simply Thai
323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE
|Yellow Curry
|$11.50
Mild coconut curry with spices including turmeric and curry powder cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
|Green Curry
|$11.50
A blend of green pepper, herbs and spices with green beans and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice.