Curry in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve curry

Simply Thai image

 

Simply Thai

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Curry$11.50
A blend of dried chili pepper, herbs and spices with coconut milk and bamboo shoots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Yellow Curry$11.50
Mild coconut curry with spices including turmeric and curry powder cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
More about Simply Thai
Green Curry image

 

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$11.50
Mild coconut curry with spices including turmeric and curry powder cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Green Curry$11.50
A blend of green pepper, herbs and spices with green beans and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
More about Simply Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Pecan Pies

Carbonara

Cheesy Bread

Caramel Apple Pies

Pad See

Fish And Chips

Pad Thai

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston