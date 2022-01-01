Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve pork belly

Oskar's Slider Bar image

 

Oskar's Slider Bar

3799 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Pork Belly$3.50
Smoked then seared thick & fatty pork belly slab, creamy cabbage slaw
More about Oskar's Slider Bar
Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen House

1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Pork Belly Buns$8.50
Pork Belly Buns$8.50
More about Ramen House
Four Pegs Beer Lounge image

 

Four Pegs Beer Lounge - 1053 Goss Avenue

1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$15.00
More about Four Pegs Beer Lounge - 1053 Goss Avenue
Banner pic

 

Hammerheads

921 Swan St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PORK BELLY BAKED BEANS$6.00
Pork Belly Tacos$12.00
More about Hammerheads
Noche Mexican BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Tacos$19.00
Korean BBQ inspired pork belly, marinated and smoked with pineapple and grilled onion
Single Pork Belly Taco$5.00
More about Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands

