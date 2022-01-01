Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Pulled Chicken Sandwich w/ 2 Sides$13.50
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne image

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne

119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue image

BBQ • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue

4222 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only$8.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue
Item pic

 

FDKY Barbecue

9606 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Chicken breast rubbed, smoked, & pulled; served on a brioche bun.
More about FDKY Barbecue

