Summer rolls in Louisville

NamNam Cafe
318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville
|Summer Rolls (2)
|$7.00
fresh rice paper, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, rice noodles with grilled pork and fresh shrimp served with hoisin peanut butter sauce
|Beef Summer Rolls (2)
|$9.00
fresh rice paper, grass fed tenderloin cooked in a coconut-lemongrass broth, rice noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce & mint. Served with nuoc cham sauce
|Chicken Summer Roll (2)
|$6.75
fresh rice paper, shredded hormone free chicken, rice noodles, carrots, lettuce, mint and bean sprouts. served with hoisin peanut butter sauce