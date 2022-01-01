Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve summer rolls

NamNam Cafe

318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville

Summer Rolls (2)$7.00
fresh rice paper, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, rice noodles with grilled pork and fresh shrimp served with hoisin peanut butter sauce
Beef Summer Rolls (2)$9.00
fresh rice paper, grass fed tenderloin cooked in a coconut-lemongrass broth, rice noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce & mint. Served with nuoc cham sauce
Chicken Summer Roll (2)$6.75
fresh rice paper, shredded hormone free chicken, rice noodles, carrots, lettuce, mint and bean sprouts. served with hoisin peanut butter sauce
Samurai Sushi and Hibachi - 12905 Shelbyville Road

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Summer Roll$14.95
Spicy crab, cucumber inside top with yellow tail, avocado, caviar and green onion with spicy mayo
