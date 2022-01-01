Quesadillas in Mesa

Mesa restaurants that serve quesadillas

Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1949 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Fat Willy's image

GRILL

Fat Willy's

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Turkey Wrap$13.00
Strawberry Shortcake$6.00
Cookie Skillet$6.00
More about Fat Willy's
Item pic

 

Some Burros

2836 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$7.25
More about Some Burros

