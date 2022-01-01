Quesadillas in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
TACOS
Some Burros
5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
GRILL
Fat Willy's
650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa
|Avocado Turkey Wrap
|$13.00
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$6.00
|Cookie Skillet
|$6.00