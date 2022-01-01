Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

Item pic

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF TERIYAKI DINNER$27.00
BEEF TERIYAKI$20.00
More about Sushi Ko
Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEEF TERIYAKI KIDS$10.00
GRILLED BEEF COVERED WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
BEEF TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)$18.00
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Item pic

SUSHI

Soya Sushi Bar

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Teriyaki Beef$11.00
Sauteed beef tenderloin in teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries
More about Soya Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEEF TERIYAKI KIDS$10.00
GRILLED BEEF COVERED WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
BEEF TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)$18.00
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEEF TERIYAKI KIDS$10.00
GRILLED BEEF COVERED WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Main pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEEF TERIYAKI KIDS$10.00
GRILLED BEEF COVERED WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
BEEF TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)$18.00
More about Sokai Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Vanilla Cake

Lasagna

Garlic Knots

Yakisoba

Squid

Crunch Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

Chilaquiles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston