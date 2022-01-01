Beef teriyaki in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|BEEF TERIYAKI KIDS
|$10.00
GRILLED BEEF COVERED WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
|BEEF TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)
|$18.00
More about Soya Sushi Bar
SUSHI
Soya Sushi Bar
11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral
|Kids Teriyaki Beef
|$11.00
Sauteed beef tenderloin in teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|BEEF TERIYAKI KIDS
|$10.00
GRILLED BEEF COVERED WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
|BEEF TERIYAKI (REGULAR SIZE)
|$18.00
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|BEEF TERIYAKI KIDS
|$10.00
GRILLED BEEF COVERED WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES