Bratwurst in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve bratwurst
More about Cheve
Cheve
1295 Coral Way, Miami
|Truffle Bratwursts
|$16.95
In collaboration with New York City institution, Schaller & Weber, these juicy pork brats are loaded with Black Summer Truffles. Great hot off the grill, in a bun, or as an expected ingredient.
